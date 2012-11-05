Creating WordPress pages should be fast & easy

Brizy is the most user-friendly Page Builder in town!  No designer or developer skills required because the only tools you'll need to master are click and drag.

Build visually, clutter free.

Can't see the forest for the trees? Unlike other WordPress page builders, we've designed Brizy's interface to show only what's needed for the task and hide everything that's not. Simple, non-distracting, yet very powerful.

Tools that let you create

We've handpicked only the essential design elements, so you'll have less to learn or worry about.
Icons

Choose from hundreds of vector icons, in both glyph and outline versions.

Text

Click any text to edit directly. Adjust sizes, change typeface, add Google Fonts and more.

Buttons

Square or rounded, hover states, icons... Everything is here, just a few clicks away.

Images

Uploading images has never been easier. Zooming or scaling is also a breeze.

Video

Add videos to your site by just pasting the YouTube or Vimeo link and you're set.

Maps

Integrate Google Maps in your site is straightforward: just enter your address.

Icon Box

Add an icon, text and button all in one, each with their individual settings.

Embed

Got a code that you want to insert? The Embed shortcode allows you to easily import it.

Rows

Control the width and height of all content placed inside a row as well as its background.

Columns

The backbone of structuring, columns serve to arrange your content with ease.

Slider

Typography & Colors
controlled globally

Ever wanted to change all the similar colors in your web page with a single click? With Brizy, you can! Not only that, but you can change all texts that share the same properties in one go, as well. All done with our Global Styling options, accessible from the left sidebar.

Slider

Over 150 pre-made blocks

Blocks are pre-made designs that you can add to your page, ready to be customised. This will enable you to create the main structure of your page in a matter of minutes, while also ensuring that it looks awesome.

Bang for No Buck

Contact Forms, Sliders & Smart Tabs are only some examples of advanced functionality included in the Free version.

Cutting edge

Brizy is built on React, the open-source JavaScript library developed by Facebook. This is the go-to technology for UI.

Mobile friendly

Switch instantly to Mobile View mode, where you can adjust your website's layout for a wide range of devices.

Brizy is free and works with every WordPress theme in the world

Click the button, enter your email and be the first to get it!

