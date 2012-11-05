Icons
Icons
Icons
Choose from hundreds of vector icons, in both glyph and outline versions.
Choose from hundreds of vector icons, in both glyph and outline versions.
Choose from hundreds of vector icons, in both glyph and outline versions.
Brizy is the most user-friendly Page Builder in town! No designer or developer skills required because the only tools you'll need to master are click and drag.
Can't see the forest for the trees? Unlike other WordPress page builders, we've designed Brizy's interface to show only what's needed for the task and hide everything that's not. Simple, non-distracting, yet very powerful.
Icons
Icons
Icons
Choose from hundreds of vector icons, in both glyph and outline versions.
Choose from hundreds of vector icons, in both glyph and outline versions.
Choose from hundreds of vector icons, in both glyph and outline versions.
Text
Text
Text
Click any text to edit directly. Adjust sizes, change typeface, add Google Fonts and more.
Click any text to edit directly. Adjust sizes, change typeface, add Google Fonts and more.
Click any text to edit directly. Adjust sizes, change typeface, add Google Fonts and more.
Buttons
Buttons
Buttons
Square or rounded, hover states, icons... Everything is here, just a few clicks away.
Square or rounded, hover states, icons... Everything is here, just a few clicks away.
Square or rounded, hover states, icons... Everything is here, just a few clicks away.
Images
Images
Images
Uploading images has never been easier. Zooming or scaling is also a breeze.
Uploading images has never been easier. Zooming or scaling is also a breeze.
Uploading images has never been easier. Zooming or scaling is also a breeze.
Video
Video
Video
Add videos to your site by just pasting the YouTube or Vimeo link and you're set.
Add videos to your site by just pasting the YouTube or Vimeo link and you're set.
Add videos to your site by just pasting the YouTube or Vimeo link and you're set.
Maps
Maps
Maps
Integrate Google Maps in your site is straightforward: just enter your address.
Integrate Google Maps in your site is straightforward: just enter your address.
Integrate Google Maps in your site is straightforward: just enter your address.
Icon Box
Icon Box
Icon Box
Add an icon, text and button all in one, each with their individual settings.
Add an icon, text and button all in one, each with their individual settings.
Add an icon, text and button all in one, each with their individual settings.
Embed
Embed
Embed
Control the width and height of all content placed inside a row as well as its background.
Control the width and height of all content placed inside a row as well as its background.
Got a code that you want to insert? The Embed shortcode allows you to easily import it.
Rows
Rows
Rows
Control the width and height of all content placed inside a row as well as its background.
Control the width and height of all content placed inside a row as well as its background.
Control the width and height of all content placed inside a row as well as its background.
Columns
Columns
Columns
The backbone of structuring, columns serve to arrange your content with ease.
The backbone of structuring, columns serve to arrange your content with ease.
The backbone of structuring, columns serve to arrange your content with ease.
Ever wanted to change all the similar colors in your web page with a single click? With Brizy, you can! Not only that, but you can change all texts that share the same properties in one go, as well. All done with our Global Styling options, accessible from the left sidebar.
Blocks are pre-made designs that you can add to your page, ready to be customised. This will enable you to create the main structure of your page in a matter of minutes, while also ensuring that it looks awesome.
Contact Forms, Sliders & Smart Tabs are only some examples of advanced functionality included in the Free version.
Brizy is built on React, the open-source JavaScript library developed by Facebook. This is the go-to technology for UI.
Switch instantly to Mobile View mode, where you can adjust your website's layout for a wide range of devices.
Click the button, enter your email and be the first to get it!
Subscribe to Newsletter to recieve the latest updates and news.